Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Rave About Working With Talented Cast On ‘Asteroid City’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson can’t stop gushing over the incredible cast of Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

“Everybody hung out,” Rita told Access Hollywood. “It was sort of like an ever-shifting molecule of people that would come in and come out.”

The star-studded cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Edward Norton, Steve Carell, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe and more.

But aside from working with major A-listers, Tom told Access what it was like getting directed by Wes.

“[Wes] filters us all into this movie with a great amount of fidelity. He’s almost like this master chef,” he said. “He says, OK, you’ll come in for this bit. I need you to come in for this. 18 takes later he’s got what he wants, and he’ll say, can you hang around for another day? I might want to put a box on your head and have you in another scene and you’re having such a great time to say whatever you need, Wes, whatever you need.”

The set wasn’t just filled with talented stars, Scarlett brought her precious newborn Cosmo on set. The Oscar nominee told Access she started filming the movie eight weeks after giving birth.

“On the eight-week mark [postpartum] I was on the plane to Spain,” she said. “But it was wonderful because I got to share my infant son with everybody on set and who doesn’t want to be around like a tiny, tiny little brand-new person? It was very, very wonderful.”

The Marvel star also admitted how grateful she is to be able to bring her child on set.

“I mean I feel very fortunate because I have a lot of friends who are working moms and they go back to work, you know, just a couple of months after giving birth and they don’t get to bring their babies on set,” she said. “So I really feel very lucky to be working in that kind of environment where that is possible.”

“Asteroid City” hits select theaters on June 16 and opens wide June 23.

-Emely Navarro