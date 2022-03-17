Tom Hiddleston Engaged To Zawe Ashton (Reports)

Tom Hiddleston is headed for the altar! The “Loki” star and girlfriend Zawe Ashton are reportedly engaged.

Multiple outlets confirmed the happy news on Thursday, just days after the couple sparked proposal rumors when Zawe was spotted wearing an eye-catching sparkler on her left ring finger at the BAFTAs in London.

Tom and Zawe posed hand-in-hand for photos at the A-list event, where the actor sported a dapper black tux and the “Velvet Buzzsaw” star made a style splash in a voluminous dusty pink gown.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Tom’s team for comment on the engagement reports.

The Marvel villain, 41, and Zawe, 37, are believed to have met while working on their 2019 play “Betrayal,” which began on London’s West End before opening on Broadway.

They kept their budding relationship under the radar until 2021, when they were spotted enjoying a loved-up getaway to Ibiza, Spain. Just weeks later, they made their red carpet debut at that year’s Tony Awards.

Tom has been famously private about his personal life over the years, but he did make headlines for a brief summer romance with Taylor Swift in 2016. He also reportedly dated British actress Susannah Fielding for three years before finding The One in Zawe.

— Erin Biglow