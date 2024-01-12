Tom Holland Says Zendaya Breakup Rumors Are ‘Absolutely Not’ True

Tom Holland is making it clear that things are still going strong between him and Zendaya.

While out in Los Angeles on Friday, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star was asked to weigh in on speculation of a split between him and his girlfriend.

As seen in video obtained by TMZ, Tom quickly shot down the rumors, saying, “No, no, no, absolutely not.”

Tom’s clarification comes days after Zendaya refreshed her Instagram account by clearing the entire list of accounts she follows, including her boyfriend’s.

The couple, who met working on Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” took their romance public in 2021 after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles.

Throughout their relationship, Tomdaya have continued to strike a balance between keeping their love private without hiding it from the world.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle last year. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” she continued.

Last October, Tom shared a glimpse at their relationship when she posted Instagram photos of their day out meeting some adorable newborn puppies.

He also spoke about her in a December interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, sharing that he trusts the “Euphoria” star to be completely candid with him.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love, because you need that,” he said.