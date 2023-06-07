Tom Schwartz Claims Tom Sandoval ‘Exploited’ Him, Says He’s ‘Taking A Break’ From His Longtime Friend

Is Tom Schwartz done with Tom Sandoval?

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was on PodcastOne’s “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” where he opened up about where things stand between him and his longtime friend and business partner.

“He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up at the businesses,” he said, adding, “And it’s not hard for me not to be resentful of him… I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in a while.”

The 40-year-old also claims he feels his Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “exploited” him because he “took to heart everything he told me” about his breakup with Ariana Madix.

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were shocked when news first broke about Tom Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana with his fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

News broke in May that the duo had called it quits after all of the Scandoval drama played out on the show and across social media. And apparently, Tom Schwartz has no clue about their relationship status.

“I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don’t want to know any secrets,” he said on the podcast.

The update from Tom comes as this season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped up in part three of the show’s explosive reunion, which aired on Wednesday night.