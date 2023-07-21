Tony Bennett Dead at 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

The master vocalist’s publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed the heartbreaking news to The Associated Press, revealing that he died in his hometown of New York.

No cause of death has been revealed, but the musical icon was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Tony’s professional career spanned more than seven decades, and he released more than 70 albums. Before his death he claimed his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.”



The “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” singer had more than 19 Grammy Award wins and 41 nominations.

“Bennett’s unparalleled career history began when he signed with Columbia Records in 1950 and has spanned over 70 years. His last public concert performances were held at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd and 5th, in celebration of his 95th birthday. Lady Gaga, Bennett’s long-time and most frequent musical collaborator in the last ten years joined Bennett for the sold-out performances. Bennett had his first #1 single in 1951 with “Because of You” and made music industry history by being the oldest performer, twice, to have a #1 album on the Billboard Top 200 Albums at the age of 85 and 88,” Sylvia said in a statement.

“He has received 20 Grammy awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, two Emmy Awards, was named a Kennedy Center Honoree, a Gershwin Prize Honoree and a NEA Jazz Master during his career. He won his last Grammy Award for the collaborative album with Lady Gaga, “LOVE FOR SALE,” which was released in 2021.”

In recent year’s he developed a friendship with Lady Gaga and the pair often performed together.

“Having served as a foot soldier in World War II, and among his experiences during that time was the liberation of a Nazi war camp in Germany, he became a life-long pacifist and humanitarian. Bennett marched with Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma in 1965 and was a supporter of human rights for all, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, and gender,” his publicist added.

“A life-long visual artist he painted for most of his life and three of his paintings are part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institution. With his wife, Susan Benedetto, he founded a non-profit, Exploring the Arts, to provide support and funding for arts education in public high schools and as part of that endeavor founded the New York City public high school, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, in his hometown in Astoria, Queens.”

Tony is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae, his daughters Johanna and Antonia and 9 grandchildren.

Story developing…