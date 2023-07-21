Tony Bennett Dead At 96: Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood & More Celebrities Honor Legendary Singer

Hollywood is mourning a music icon.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett passed away on Friday at age 96, and fellow stars and musicians are honoring his memory across social media.

Bennett’s publicist confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood, revealing that the celebrated vocalist died in his hometown of New York City. A cause of death was not immediately made public, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016. He performed his final concert with friend and collaborator Lady Gaga five years later.

A 20-time Grammy winner whose career spanned more than 70 years, Bennett is survived by wife Susan Benedetto, two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and nine grandchildren.

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Elton John and Viola Davis were among the first celebrities to share their condolences for Bennett’s loss.

See all the tributes below:

