Tony Bennett Dead At 96: Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood & More Celebrities Honor Legendary Singer

Hollywood is mourning a music icon.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett passed away on Friday at age 96, and fellow stars and musicians are honoring his memory across social media.

Bennett’s publicist confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood, revealing that the celebrated vocalist died in his hometown of New York City. A cause of death was not immediately made public, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016. He performed his final concert with friend and collaborator Lady Gaga five years later.

A 20-time Grammy winner whose career spanned more than 70 years, Bennett is survived by wife Susan Benedetto, two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and nine grandchildren.

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Elton John and Viola Davis were among the first celebrities to share their condolences for Bennett’s loss.

See all the tributes below:

Tony Bennett was the one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans. pic.twitter.com/IsopRo8jQ8 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 21, 2023

Just heard about the great Tony Bennett passing. What a legacy of not only superb timeless music, but a class act study in cool, grace, and elegance. pic.twitter.com/G5FSOphIEA — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 21, 2023

Tis w/ gr8 sadness, we say farewell to the late great Tony Bennett. He exemplified a person who was good as gold, sweet like sugar & a deeply feeling, empathic human being. I wish more had the stuff you were made of Tony. RIP 🙏 #power2performers pic.twitter.com/j0PrP5mi5I — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) July 21, 2023

Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/Q0OTK5OJfC — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 21, 2023

Thinkin' of Tony Bennett pic.twitter.com/SJbfy44xVt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) July 21, 2023

Today we lost an icon of icons. Kind, considerate and as Sinatra was quoted as saying, the best singer of them all. Rest In Peace, Tony Bennett. https://t.co/vUPE9FYy6F — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 21, 2023

This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett. 💔 https://t.co/IFCUhxP868 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 21, 2023

The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2023

RIP Tony Bennett. The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world’s foremost practitioner of the “Art Of Excellence.”Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) July 21, 2023

💔 Ninety-six is a long life but I still thought he’d live forever. #RIPTonyBennett #TonyBennett, the Gold Standard of Singers Everywhere, Dies at 96 – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/KEl6mQA72X — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2023

My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends pic.twitter.com/eohrA6fpjI — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 21, 2023