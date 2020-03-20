Tony Hale Shares Quarantine Binge-Watch List & Inspiring Tips: ‘Start Living In The Present’

Tony Hale is adjusting to life in self-isolation like the rest of us.

The “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” creator joined Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans for an #AccessAtHome Instagram Live interview on Thursday, revealing how he and his family have adapted to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-time Emmy winner shared key tips to staying mentally and emotionally healthy during what’s been an overwhelming time for so many, reflecting on the importance of taking things one moment at a time and staying connected.

“Start living in the present,” the actor said, explaining that he learned to avoid the “what if” with a new two-word mantra.

“You just have to say ‘not now,'” Tony recommended of banishing negative thoughts. “Stay right here. It’s all we can be right now.”

One relatable way the 49-year-old is passing the time with wife Martel and daughter Loy is by binge-watching TV – same, Tony, same – and he told Access that there are three shows currently on deck for the Hales.

While Tony loves current hit “Schitt’s Creek,” he said the ladies in his life want to throw it back a bit. Martel is intent on introducing the fam to “Gilmore Girls,” while Loy will take her parents “back in the archives” for an undertaking of “Survivor” in its entirety.

Tony’s own work is available for at-home viewing as well, and he touched upon how his animated Netflix series, inspired from his own children’s book, speaks to present times of uncertainty and confusion.

“My favorite thing is he sees the best in everyone and the best in every situation, or he tries to,” Tony said of his “role model” title character, chicken Archibald. “And man, I feel like we need that reminder right now.”

Season 2 of DreamWorks’ “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” drops March 20 on Netflix.