‘Top Chef Masters’ Star Floyd Cardoz Dead At 59 From Coronavirus (Reports)

Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz has passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The 59-year-old, who was famous for winning “Top Chef Masters,” had been admitted to a hospital last week.

Floyd told his fans in an Instagram post seven days ago that he had checked himself into a hospital in New York after returning from Dubai via Frankfurt and felt feverish.

“I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” the chef captioned an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed on March 18th. “I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt.”

Cardoz’s restaurant The Bombay Canteen seemingly confirmed the owner’s death on Instagram.

“Where do we even begin. It seems like we all met a lifetime ago and yet it all seems so very short right now,” the caption began, alongside a photo of the chef. “You have touched our lives and so many more than we can ever count in the deepest of ways. You showed us what it means to live life to the fullest and be the best versions of ourselves all the time.”

“The outpour of love and wishes we’ve witnessed in the last few hours from across the world just goes to show what an incredible human being you were, and we’re ever so grateful that we were a part of your glorious life. We will miss you in more ways than you can ever imagine. Love you Chef! Your legacy lives on forever.”

Floyd was known for his innovative restaurants including Bombay Bread Bar and Tabla in New York City, had recently been filming the second season of “Ugly Delicious” with comedian Aziz Ansari in India.

Fellow stars from both inside and outside the food industry took to social media to mourn the sudden loss of their friend.

Celebrity Chef Padma Lakshmi tweeted that Floyd “made us all so proud,” and added that his death was a huge loss.

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss… pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020

Comedian Chelsea Peretti shared that she loved attending the late chef’s restaurants alongside a message about the virus that had taken his life.

Rest in peace Floyd Cardoz. I used to love his restaurant Tabla. People arent just numbers or percentages or age brackets and when they go they take some of the light they emanate and whole universes of love with them — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) March 25, 2020

Rest in peace, Floyd.