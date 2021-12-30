Tori Roloff Celebrates Pregnancy Milestone After Miscarriage: ‘Half Way There’

Tori Roloff is celebrating an important milestone in her pregnancy.

The “Little People, Big World” star shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, standing in the snow while cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the photo, writing, “…and we’re half way there! ❄️🤍👶🏻#storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3”

Tori and her husband Zach Roloff announced that they were expecting their third child in November after suffering a miscarriage in March.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!” Tori wrote on Instagram at the time.

Zach also celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive.”

Their sister-in-law Audrey Roloff wished them well writing, “Congrats you guys!” Their other sister-in-law Isabel also reacted commenting, “best news ever.”

Zach’s dad Matt also celebrated saying, “Such an exciting time. Soo happy to see these babies are rolling in fast and furious ! :)). #grandpalove”

The happy news comes eight months after Tori suffered a pregnancy loss. The TLC star revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram in March.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” she wrote. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Access Hollywood spoke with Zach and Tori in July, just months after they had revealed the heartbreaking news and talked about their decision to share the news with the public.



