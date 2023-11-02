Tori Spelling Kisses Rumored New Beau After Dean McDermott Split

Has Tori Spelling found love again after splitting from Dean McDermott?

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 50, was spotted packing on the PDA with Neuron Syndicate CEO Ryan Cramer in Los Angeles on Tuesday. According to photos obtained by multiple outlets, Tori and her rumored beau kissed while wrapping their arms around one another after reportedly hitting up downtown hotspot Level 8.

Neither Tori nor the advertising executive has issued public comment on their relationship.

The outing comes months after Dean confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post that he and the actress had separated following nearly two decades of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time, thanking fans for their “support and kindness” while promising that he and Tori will “continue to work together as loving parents.”

It seems Tori isn’t the only one who has moved on.

Her and Ryan’s date night follows reports that Dean has been seeing Conscious Community Global senior account executive Lily Calo. The pair has stepped out together multiple times in recent weeks, including at Los Angeles International Airport in October, where they were photographed sharing a liplock while loading luggage.