Tracy Morgan & Wife Megan Wollover Divorcing After Almost 5 Years Of Marriage

Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover have called it quits after five years of marriage.

The “30 Rock” star revealed the news of their separation in a statement to Access Hollywood that read, “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

The 51-year-old comedian shares one child with Wollover, 7-year-old daughter Maven. Morgan also has three adult sons, Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

The “What Men Want” actor announced his engagement to Wollover on the red carpet at the Emmys in September 2012. The couple later tied the knot in August 2015, 14 months after Morgan’s life-threatening crash with a Walmart truck.

“After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life,” Wollover said at the time. “We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it.”

The pair’s split comes over two months after Morgan spoke to PEOPLE about slowing down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re taking this time to get closer — loving more and being patient with each other,” he said in May 2020. “My life is always so busy, so now I get time to just be with my family.”

— Gabi Duncan