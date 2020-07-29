Tracy Morgan & Wife Megan Wollover Divorcing After Almost 5 Years Of Marriage

Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover have called it quits after five years of marriage.

The “30 Rock” star revealed the news of their separation in a statement to Access Hollywood that read, “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

The 51-year-old comedian shares one child with Wollover, 7-year-old daughter Maven. Morgan also has three adult sons, Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

Tracy Morgan of TBS’ The Last O.G and Megan Wollover attend the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

The “What Men Want” actor announced his engagement to Wollover on the red carpet at the Emmys in September 2012. The couple later tied the knot in August 2015, 14 months after Morgan’s life-threatening crash with a Walmart truck.

“After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life,” Wollover said at the time. “We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it.”

The pair’s split comes over two months after Morgan spoke to PEOPLE about slowing down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re taking this time to get closer — loving more and being patient with each other,” he said in May 2020. “My life is always so busy, so now I get time to just be with my family.”

— Gabi Duncan

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.