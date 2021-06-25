Travis Barker Says He ‘Might Fly Again’ Nearly 13 Years After Surviving Deadly Plane Crash

Travis Barker may be braving air travel once again, more than a decade after a tragic plane accident almost claimed his life.

In a tweet on Friday, the Blink-182 drummer, who survived a 2008 crash that killed four people, declared that he was reevaluating his 13-year break from flying.

“I might fly again,” he wrote, adding an airplane emoji.

Travis was one of two survivors of the 2008 crash, which claimed the lives of two of his friends and both the pilot and co-pilot on board. Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein also survived the crash, but passed away from an overdose nearly a year later.

Travis suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body, but eventually recovered after 26 surgeries, multiple skin grafts and months in the hospital.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the rocker said that surviving the harrowing incident was a turning point for him and motivated him to get clean.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab? And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

Travis told the magazine at the time that he did want to get back in the air at some point, despite his fears.

“I have to,” he said. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.”

He added, “If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my kids], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them.”