Travis Barker Squeezes Kourtney Karadashian’s Butt At Oscars Afterparty

Travis Barker isn’t afraid of a little PDA!

Travis and fiancée Kourtney Karadashian attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday in Beverly Hills and as the duo walked the carpet, the famed drummer snuck in a little squeeze of Kourtney’s tush.

Kourtney wowed at the afterparty, making an outfit change from her demure black dress that she wore to the Oscars ceremony to a sizzling black lace, sheer and sparkling number that showed off her pert posterior. And clearly Travis was a fan of the style!

This wasn’t the couple’s only major PDA on the awards night. As the duo made their way to the Oscars ceremony, where Travis was performing, the pair snuck in a steamy kiss on the red carpet.

Access Hollywood caught the spicy moment.

The duo also wasn’t the only couple packing on the PDA throughout the evening. Multiple stars from Benedict Cumberbatch to Amy Schumer to Kristen Stewart were spied snagging smooches from their loved ones.

