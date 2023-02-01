Travis Kelce & Brother Jason Kelce Make Super Bowl History As First Brothers To Face Off In The Big Game

It will be a sibling rivalry at the Super Bowl LVII!

Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are going to be competing for the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy on Feb. 12 and they will also be making history in the process. The pair will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl!

Travis is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. But they won’t be literally facing off head-to-head. Since they both play on offense, they most likely won’t be on the field at the same time.

And that isn’t the only first this Super Bowl, their mom, Donna Kelce will be the first NFL mom in history to have both her sons play.

Thankfully, both Travis and Jason have a Super Bowl win under their belt, but nonetheless, Donna is excited to see them face off.

“I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome,” she told the “TODAY” on Feb. 1. “They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is just going to be pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Although only one Kelce brother will come out on top on Feb. 12, that isn’t the case for their mom.

“My mom can’t lose,” Travis told reporters after the Chiefs won the AFC West Championship.

But a Super Bowl win isn’t the only exciting thing that could happen to the Kelce family on Feb. 12.

Jason’s wife is 38 weeks pregnant, so she could give birth any day!

While speaking on their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, the soon-to-be dad of three joked who his wife, Kylie Kelce, is inviting to the big game.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said.

“Dude! Dude,” Travis said.

“That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason added.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on February 12th on FOX.

-Emely Navarro