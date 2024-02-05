Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Unbelievable’ After Her Grammy Wins: ‘She’s Rewriting The History Books’

Travis Kelce is sharing his pride for Taylor Swift as she celebrates a historic achievement at the Grammys!

The “Anti-Hero” songstress took home Album of the Year for “Midnights” at the award show on Sunday, making her the only artist to ever win the coveted award four times in their career. “Midnights” also took home Best Pop Vocal Album.

When asked at a press conference about his girlfriend’s big night, Travis took the opportunity to gush over her accomplishments.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” he said of her wins.

Travis was not at the Grammys with Taylor, instead traveling to Las Vegas as he and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play in the Super Bowl in Sin City on Sunday.

At the press conference, the NFL tight end made the connection between Taylor’s big day and his upcoming one, and he remarked that he’s hoping he’ll be coming out victorious just like her.

“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too,” he said.

If Travis and his team take home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, they’ll be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 19 years.

While Taylor will be performing in Tokyo on her Eras Tour on the night before the Super Bowl, fans are hoping she’ll make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer Travis on as he fights for the win.

In addition to the excitement around the Grammys and the Super Bowl, there’s also lots of buzz about Taylor’s upcoming 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Society.”

The “Lavender Haze” singer announced the project on the Grammys stage and dropped its track list the following day.

While fans will have to wait until April 19 to hear what she’s created, Travis has already gotten an early listen!

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he teased to reporters. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”