Travis Mills Reveals How He And Girlfriend Madelaine Petsch Maintain Their Long-Distance Relationship

Travis Mills is getting real about ghosting!

The co-host of MTV’s “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” exclusively chatted with Access Hollywood about the show in which he teams up with “The Bachelorette” alum Rachel Lindsay to help people get closure from past relationships after loved ones suddenly disappeared from their lives without explanation.

The 30-year-old actor, musician and clothing designer even dished on his own romance with “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch, adorably revealing why he has never wanted to ghost!

“We have the most ghost-able relationship too because she lives in another country so if she wanted to ghost me, it would be super easy!” Travis joked. “What made me not want to ghost? I don’t know. After we hung out, we just hung out every single day after that and just didn’t even really think twice about it. She’s incredible.”

He also shared how the couple keeps their relationship strong despite living miles apart. “I’ve never done a long-distance relationship. I don’t think she has either,” Travis said. “As hard as it may be, one thing that’s kind of refreshing is that it’s nice knowing — when someone flies back home or I fly up there — it’s nice knowing someone puts in that effort to want to see you.”

He continued, “Cause you date someone that you live with, you kind of take that time together for granted and when you’re forced to do long-distance, the effort really shows.”

And no surprise, Madelaine is already obsessed with “Ghosted.” Travis revealed, “She’s the biggest ‘Catfish’ fan. I’m not even going to say ‘Catfish.’ She is the biggest reality TV fan ever! I’ll just say MTV reality fan ever!”

He added, “She was just stoked [about the show]. Every day that I’d get done filming, she’d call me when I’d get to my hotel and be like, ‘OK, tell me everything that happened today!’ And I’d be like, ‘I just lived this. Can I just sleep for seven hours?’ But she’s been my biggest cheerleader, telling everyone on ‘Riverdale’ to watch the show and she’s going to get them all to become ‘Ghosted’ super-fans.”

Travis admitted working on the series has made him thankful for his close friends and family. “This show has made me grateful for the relationships that I have in my life,” he said. “It just shows that people are willing to drop somebody for trivial reasons.”

He continued, “What you’re finding on this show is that these people won’t talk for four years and we spend four days bringing them together and over the course of an hour, they’re able to resolve whatever issue they had from the beginning — and it’s all of this missed time you guys could have had together. It makes me grateful for the relationships I have in my life, people I have in my life, who are slightly more rational.”

Watch the exclusive interview above for more, including Travis’ personal stories about getting ghosted by a childhood friend and also ghosting a girl after getting matching tattoos!

“Ghosted: Love Gone Missing” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

