Travis Scott Breaks Silence On Astroworld Festival Tragedy: ‘I’m Absolutely Devastated’

Travis Scott is speaking out on the tragic incident at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday that left at least eight dead and many more injured.

The rapper issued his first statement Saturday morning, offering condolences to those affected and pledging his dedication to assisting authorities in their investigation.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he tweeted.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all,” he concluded.

According to the Associated Press, officials described the incident as a “surge of the crowd” while the 29-year-old-hip-hop star was onstage.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a press conference.

Peña said officials transported 17 people to hospitals, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest. It wasn’t immediately clear whether those who died were among the people who had been taken to medical facilities.

The fire chief told the AP that many were also treated at the scene, where a field hospital was set up in a nearby park. About 300 people were reportedly examined throughout the day at that site.

An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance for the sold-out two-day festival. Astroworld issued a statement on its official social media pages confirming that Saturday’s events had been canceled.

Travis’ pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and her sister, Kendall Jenner, were among those in attendance at Friday’s concert. Both the beauty mogul and the supermodel were unharmed, a source told People. Neither woman has publicly addressed the tragedy as of Saturday morning but they both shared Instagram story videos of the performances the previous night.