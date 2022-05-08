Travis Scott Gives First Public Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is back onstage.

The rapper was at E11EVEN Miami on Sunday, May 8, where he performed amid Grand Prix weekend.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami during race week Miami 2022 on May 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The 31-year-old was photographed throwing cash into the audience during his Miami performance, that kicked off at 3:30 AM EST, per multiple reports.

Migos rapper Quavo was also seen onstage, and reportedly performed their song “Dubai S**t” alongside Travis, TMZ reports.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 08: Travis Scott and Quavo perform at E11EVEN Miami during race week on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

It marks the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s first time giving a public performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November, which left 10 people dead.

Following the tragedy, the rapper announced in March that he launched Project HEAL, which is a “multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth.”

In the caption, he revealed why he decided to start the initiative.

“While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need. My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

He concluded, “Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I’ve always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance.  This program will be a catalyst to real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we’ve been working on. See you all so soon.”

