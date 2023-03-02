Travis Scott’s Lawyer Breaks Silence On Alleged Nightclub Incident: ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

Travis Scott’s legal team has responded to allegations that the rapper was involved in a physical altercation at a New York City nightclub this week.

Police were reportedly looking for Scott after an alleged assault at Club Nebula early Wednesday morning in which a man was allegedly punched in the face.

According to WNBC, a sound engineer at the venue claimed to the NYPD that the rapper hit him with a closed fist after a verbal dispute allegedly turned physical.

WBNC reports that police said Scott allegedly went on to cause an estimated $12,000 of damage to equipment before fleeing the location.

Authorities had reportedly responded to the complaint at about 3:30 a.m.

Access Hollywood reached out to the NYPD and Scott’s team for comment on Wednesday, and the hip-hop star’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, shared a statement in which he called the situation “clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation.”

Schuster added that he and his team are “actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight” and they remain “confident” that Scott “will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Furthermore, Club Nebula managing partner Ritchie Romero told Access in a statement via Schuster that “it was a great night,” and he echoed Schuster’s remark that the alleged incident was “blown completely out of proportion.”

Scott had made a surprise DJ appearance onstage at Don Toliver’s Irving Plaza concert hours earlier, and the event’s talent booker, Dorian Harrington, also weighed in alongside Schuster’s statement, telling Access that what he saw onstage “doesn’t reflect” the initial news reports.

“This is a total misunderstanding,” he said, adding, “The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully.”

— Erin Biglow