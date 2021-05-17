Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Split After 9 Months Together (Reports)

Seems like Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly may both be single again.

“The Daily Show” host and actress have reportedly split after first being romantically linked last August, a source tells People.

Noah was spotted having a great time partying with Steve Aoki and Dave Grutman in Miami over the weekend.

While Minka recently shared some photos on her Instagram page from a vacation in Mexico with friends.

“When it feels good to feel good 🌴,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a bikini.

The couple never confirmed their relationship and spoke about their romance publicly but they were spotted together by paparazzi on multiple occasions.

In September 2020, they were seen getting out of an SUV together and walking into Noah’s New York City apartment. In December, he also reportedly purchased a home in Los Angeles for the couple to share.

Access Hollywood has reached out to both Trevor and Minka for comment.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!