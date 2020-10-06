Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘I Have A Very Young Son At Home’

Trey Songz revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”

The 35-year-old shared the news in a video message on Instagram and explained that he will be taking his diagnosis very seriously.

“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, after noting 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

The musician urged people to take precautions, captioning his video with, “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands.”

