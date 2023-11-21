Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas is pregnant with baby number two!

The YouTube personality is expecting their second child with her husband, Moses Hacmon.

On Tuesday, the couple shared the exciting news during Trisha’s “Just Trish” podcast.

“I’m pregnant!” they said on their show while holding up a sonogram. “Due May 2024.”

Trisha, who is 13 weeks along, is already mom to daughter 1-year-old Malibu Barbie and shared sweet family photos of her little girl donning a “Big Sister” sweater on Instagram.

“It’s been so weird to keep it secret because last time we announced so early,” she said.

Although the couple aren’t sure the gender of their second child, they joked that they would name the newborn Elvis and titled her YouTube video “Trisha is PREGNANT With Baby Elvis!”

Trisha also revealed that this time around the baby has been more active, and the pregnancy has been different.