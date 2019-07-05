Why Emilia Fart Is The Underrated YouTuber You Need To Be Following

Emilia Fart is truly an underrated queen!

The YouTube star, who currently is nearing 1 million subscribers on the platform, is truly deserving of a “like” and “subscribe.”

The 29-year-old Canadian is known for her irreverent vlogs and over-the-top fashion sense. She also has a litany of OG YouTube kings and queens as friends including Shane Dawson and Trisha Paytas.

She gained popularity with her viral 2018 video, “Showing what I looked like when I was normal,” which now boasts an impressive 4.8 million views.

Here are all the reasons you need to decide to stan this legend

1. She’s relatable AF

From her self-professed love of pizza to a recent video where she explained the cultural importance of Blow-Pops, she is truly a queen of the people.

2. Her friendship with Trisha Paytas might inspire you

If you’re not caught up on Emilia’s friendship roster, she recently became bffs with YouTube OG Trisha Paytas. But their road to becoming besties had a bit of a rocky start.

Emilia was a self-professed fishy (aka Trisha Paytas stan) and even got a tattoo of her. Her fan status led her to attend a meet-and-greet with the “Freaky” singer that ended with Trisha jokingly referring to Ms. Fart as a “troll.”

This culminated in Emilia attempting to hang out with Trisha while visiting LA, but to no avail. Luckily, Emilia had a fan in YouTube royalty Shane Dawson, who took a break from exposing Chuck E. Cheese to introduce the two.

What blossomed was a truly beautiful friendship that led to classic YouTube content like “Turning myself normal for the first time in 11 years” and “SURPRISING BEST FRIEND WITH $8,000 GUCCI MAKEOVER!”

3. She’s a low-key advocate for mental health awareness

Emilia is not afraid to show her truth online. She has posted many extremely emotionally raw videos including, ‘I’m in a therapist’s office having a crisis so I’m filming it.”

In the video, she lays out a lot of personal issues, all while bringing awareness to mental health issues and helping ease the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

4. Emilia’s honestly one of the most irreverent and self-deprecating creators out there

With her unique voice and hilarious way of delivering one-liners, she’s unapologetically herself.

Whether it’s posting how-to guides on how to work out correctly…

To feeling her Hilary Duff oats…

She just isn’t afraid to go there, in every sense!

5. In conclusion, we have no choice but to stan!

If we’ve learned anything from Elle Woods, it’s how to use legal jargon in every day life, and I’m sorry but after a brief recess, we have no choice but to rule that the defendant (Ms. Fart) is guilty of being sickeningly stan-worthy!

Jeffree Star, Liza Koshy & More Of YouTube’s Biggest Stars View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim