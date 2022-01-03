Tristan Thompson Apologizes To Khloé Kardashian As He Confirms He Is The Dad Of Maralee Nichols Child

Tristan Thompson confirmed he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ child, one month after she filed a lawsuit for child support.

In a statement made to his Instagram Story on Monday, Tristan confirmed that he is the child’s father, and he also apologized to Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter, True, for the pain he has caused her.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the 30-year-old NBA star wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson then went on to apologize to anyone who has been affected by this.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then specifically directed his apology to Khloe, with whom he shares his 3-year-old daughter with.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True Thompson’s 1st Birthday! View Gallery

Thompson admitted in December that he had a sexual relationship with Nichols over the course of multiple months.

In court documents that made headlines last month, Nichols reportedly claimed she got pregnant during a sexual encounter on Thompson’s 30th birthday back in March and requested child support and pregnancy-related costs.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

– Emely Navarro