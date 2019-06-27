Tristan Thompson Calls Birthday Girl Khloé Kardashian ‘The Most Beautiful Human’ He’s Ever Met

Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Khloé Kardashian may be over for good, but he still has a lot of love for his ex.

The Good American co-founder celebrated her 35th birthday on June 27, and Tristan commemorated his ex’s special day with a touching Instagram tribute.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he wrote, sharing a close-up of her and their 14-month-old daughter, True. “You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to.”

“I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way,” he continued. “Enjoy your day Koko ❤️.”

The gesture was a surprising one, as Tristan hasn’t shared a photo of Khloé on his account since her birthday last June.

At the time, the new parents were rebuilding their relationship months after Tristan was first hit with cheating allegations. While they continued to work on things, they ultimately split after the athlete’s alleged liaison with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods made headlines the following February.

Tristan wasn’t the only person close to Khloé who wished her well on her big day.

“I have never met anyone like you,” Kim Kardashian gushed to her little sister on Instagram. “Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!”

“To my soulmate sister who carries me through life literally, even barefoot on a dirty street,” Kourtney wrote in a post of her own. “Just know that I will always have your back 👯‍♀️I would choose you in any lifetime. Happy birthday, you deserve the world. Slob kabobs forever.”

“I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy….” Kris Jenner also wrote. “You are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you… you are the best daughter mom sister and friend….”