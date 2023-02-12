Troy Kotsur Signs National Anthem At Super Bowl LVII And WOWS Alongside Chris Stapleton

Troy Kotsur had one of the most incredible performances of the night at Super Bowl LVII as he performed the “National Anthem” with sign language alongside Chris Stapleton.

Kotsur, the Oscar-winning deaf actor who starred in 2021’s feature film “CODA,” drew tons of praise on social media for his energetic performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” alongside the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer.

It was an emotional performance, that also brought Eagles’ player Nick Sirianni to tears.

The national anthem seems to be a country musician staple – the honor has gone to country singers for the last three years. Last year, Mickey Guyton belted out the tune, and before that, Eric Church joined Jazmine Sullivan for Super Bowl LV. In 2017, Luke Bryan brought a big country twist to the song.

The performance wasn’t the only big one of the night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph brought down the stadium with her performance.

