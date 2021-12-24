TSA Agent Jumps Over Conveyer Belt And Saves 2-Month-Old Baby Who Was Choking: ‘A Holiday Miracle’

Talk about a stunning holiday miracle!

Transportation Security Administration officer Cecilia Morales has only been working at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, for a couple weeks, when she sprang to action to save a 2-month-old baby who had stopped breathing.

In a video posted to Twitter and verified by TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, TSA Agent Morales can be seen springing across the baggage conveyor at the security checkpoint in order to provide life-saving support to a baby.

JUST IN: @TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at ⁦@EWRairport⁩ checkpoint, saving the baby’s life. #TSAHolidayMiracle. The news release: https://t.co/J1yuT05ysw pic.twitter.com/3NfRD7lvPh — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2021

“Morales jumped into action when a young mother realized her 2-month-old son had stopped breathing while they waited to cross the security checkpoint,” the TSA said in a press release on Thursday. Once alerted to the situation, Morales shouted instructions at the mother who tried to resuscitate her baby, but Morales quickly realized she would need to get involved. “She was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome,” Morales, a former EMT, said in a statement.

“I jumped over the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby. I performed the infant Heimlich maneuver on him.”

It wasn’t until the second time that Morales placed the baby face down on her arm and patted him on the back that he began to breathe.

The video of the rescue was posted on Twitter and many commenters were calling out Morales for her heroic skills and how being in the right place at the right time led to a special holiday miracle.