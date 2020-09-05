‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz has some good news!
The “Twilight” star and wife Brittany Lynn have announced that they’re expecting another child, seven months after she had a miscarriage. The mom-to-be debuted her baby bump in an Instagram video as the couple gushed over the pregnancy reveal.
“This is real life!” the actor, 35, said. “If you guys don’t know, we are pregnant,” the actor said. “Thank you all for aligning with us and praying for us and supporting us. We’re so excited.”
And we’re back!!! Took a little break from the internet and doing devotions but I really feel like God is saying it’s time to get back to it again! Hope you all enjoy this one! *special announcement somewhere in this video too 🤫😬 Reading out of Everyday In His Presence by Charles Stanley (I have it linked in a highlight!)
“It was a surprise,” Brittany added. “You know, obviously it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot, and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.”
Back in February, the expectant parents revealed that Brittany had suffered a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant with a girl. “In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions, but we will always remain faithful!” Kellan wrote at the time.
Brittany added, “I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.
♥️My Wonder Woman 🙏 It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home🙏 #Repost @brittanylynnlutz ・・・ Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much. 💔 I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.
“I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will,” she continued. “But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs.”
