‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz has some good news!

The “Twilight” star and wife Brittany Lynn have announced that they’re expecting another child, seven months after she had a miscarriage. The mom-to-be debuted her baby bump in an Instagram video as the couple gushed over the pregnancy reveal.

“This is real life!” the actor, 35, said. “If you guys don’t know, we are pregnant,” the actor said. “Thank you all for aligning with us and praying for us and supporting us. We’re so excited.”

“It was a surprise,” Brittany added. “You know, obviously it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot, and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.”

Back in February, the expectant parents revealed that Brittany had suffered a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant with a girl. “In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions, but we will always remain faithful!” Kellan wrote at the time.

Brittany added, “I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.

“I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will,” she continued. “But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs.”

