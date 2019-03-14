Twitter Was Not Roaring For Jussie Smollett To Be Back On ‘Empire’

“Empire” made its return to Fox on Wednesday night, just days after actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on 16 felony charges for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself back in January.

Wednesday’s episode highlighted Jussie’s character Jamal Lyon and his fiancé Kai, who are struggling to find their place in the turbulent Lyon family.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their distaste for the actor amid all the legal drama.

However, some users are still rooting for the actor.

Jussie’s character has been cut from the final two episodes of the season, but will appear as planned in the first seven episodes.

The actor’s future on the show remains unknown, but will likely depend on how his criminal case plays out.

