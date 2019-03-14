Twitter Was Not Roaring For Jussie Smollett To Be Back On ‘Empire’

“Empire” made its return to Fox on Wednesday night, just days after actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on 16 felony charges for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself back in January.

Wednesday’s episode highlighted Jussie’s character Jamal Lyon and his fiancé Kai, who are struggling to find their place in the turbulent Lyon family.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their distaste for the actor amid all the legal drama.

Maybe it's just me but I don't look at Jamal the same since all his legal drama!🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i47hdFTXnE — CaptnOfDaCooLKidz😎 (@ICanOnlyBeChino) March 14, 2019

Its hard to watch #empire and see scenes with Jussie Smollett and not want to jump through the TV and whoop his stupid ass. pic.twitter.com/NApBseC84s — Protect Robert Mueller 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) March 14, 2019

#Empire Me looking and Jussie Smollett on my screen right now. pic.twitter.com/Fpuh8qzz7b — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) March 14, 2019

Just seeing his face makes me 🤮. Disgusting……he should be behind bars. And watching him walking into court (with his lying family) in sunglasses just showed how arrogant this phony dude is. Hope the courts puts this dude away. I now find "Empire" disgusting. Won't watch…. — Lisa (@ldstep) March 14, 2019

Everytime I see Jussie on screen I know how my mom felt everytime she said "I'm not mad I am just disappointed" #Empire pic.twitter.com/cFLcu7kTqu — BougieRevolutionary (@MissGlamzon) March 14, 2019

However, some users are still rooting for the actor.

Can’t deny the talent of Jussie tho. #Empire — Rica Vito™ (@ToriiBeann) March 14, 2019

Can not lie @JussieSmollett belongs on @EmpireFOX Let's be honest! No one can fill his shoes.#empire — Boss Chic Designz (@bosschiccrate) March 14, 2019

Jussie’s character has been cut from the final two episodes of the season, but will appear as planned in the first seven episodes.

The actor’s future on the show remains unknown, but will likely depend on how his criminal case plays out.

