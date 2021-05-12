Two Original Cast Members Are Leaving ‘Chicago Med’

“Chicago Med” is in for a big shakeup.

Deadline reports that Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVito are leaving the medical drama after six seasons.

Torrey addressed her departure in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…All good things must come to an end. It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye.”

“Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did,” she added. “I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await!”

Yaya also shared a sentimental post, writing, “After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on ‘Chicago Med’ has come to a close.”

She then thanked everyone from the show’s producers to background actors, adding, “I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude… farewell.”

What’s next for the actors? Torrey recently joined the cast of indie film “Skelly,” while Yaya will star in Fox’s upcoming series “Our Kind Of People.”

