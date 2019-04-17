Ty Dolla Sign & Lauren Jauregui’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Point To A Split

It looks like Ty Dolla Sign and Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui have called it quits.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old singer posted a mirror selfie with an emotional caption about listening to your heart.

“I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelings. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart,” Lauren wrote.

And Ty Dolla Sign followed suit with a cryptic tweet of his own. The 34-year-old “Or Nah” rapper pinned a red broken heart after deleting all of his other tweets.

💔 — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) April 16, 2019

The “Expectations” songstress also unfollowed Ty on Instagram following reports that her BF was getting a little too close in the company of other women.

Their romance began back in 2016 when the couple met on the set of the video for Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.”

The couple quickly made their love social media official and had been going strong ever since.

Last month, Lauren posted a sweet Valentine’s Day Instagram defending her “baby love” from the fake Internet.

“2 down and I love you more,” she wrote. “Ps, idgaf if you ship it or not. This man is a real-life dream. Treats me better and loves me more than any person who’s ever entered my life, so ya’ll can keep being fake Internet mad about it.”

The couple was last seen together hand-in-hand at the 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Feb. 24.

Neither have publicly confirmed their split.