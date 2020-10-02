Tyler Cameron & Matt James Have Created A ‘Bachelor’ ‘SOS Signal’ Through Peloton Bikes

Tyler Cameron is ready for Matt James to hand out some roses … but he has a backup plan if things get a bit too dramatic for his best bud!

The “Bachelorette” alum revealed to Access Hollywood that the close pals have devised a sneaky plan incase Matt, who has already surrendered his phone to production, needs to be “rescued” from finding his love on his season of “The Bachelor.”

“So me and Matt have created this SOS signal through our Peloton bikes,” Tyler shared. “He’s going to send me a certain signal through his Peloton bike … and that means I need to come rescue him.”

Tyler then confessed that he will be riding his bike everyday waiting for a possible signal. If Matt does send an SOS, Tyler admitted that he would be on the next flight out and do everything he can to find him.

“I will be crawling through the woods and forest in camouflage … I will do everything to find his room and I will throw him over my shoulder and I will hop over a fence and take him home,” he said.

Hopefully, Matt won’t need to be rescued during his time as “The Bachelor,” which is reportedly filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Just last week, Matt revealed that it was time to turn off his phone and get ready to film the show.

“See y’all in 2 months ❤️✌🏽,” the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter.

He also gave Tyler a cute sendoff on his Instagram Story, writing, “What a crazy 6 months, I love you brother, wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you an your mama… (Oh & I’ll be back, with a plus one.”

But besides waiting for Matt’s potential SOS call, Tyler will be staying busy as his friend looks for his perfect partner.

Tyler also talked to Access Hollywood about joining forces with Team Optimum Nutrition for the brand’s Better Than Before program, which will bring free, expert education in fitness, nutrition and health through a series of livestreamed events.

The free events will stream live on Optimum Nutrition’s Instagram, Oct. 5-9. They’ll also be available on Optimum Nutrition’s IGTV and YouTube following the lives.

“I’m super stoked to be a part of this … there will be workouts, there will be talks, there will be all of these great things,” Tyler, who is a paid spokesperson for Optimum Nutrition, said about the event.

Tyler’s event (Bedtime Stories for Better Sleep) with Brian Cole, MD is Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET and will even feature a bedtime story read from Tyler.