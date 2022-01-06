Tyler Perry Undergoes Adele Transformation To Tease Upcoming ‘Madea’ Film

Tyler Perry’s sporting a new look….sort of.

His iconic character Madea underwent a hilarious transformation to parody Adele seemingly to tease his upcoming film, “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix.

The director shared two images on Instagram on Wednesday of a mock album cover and an image where he photoshopped himself having a one-on-one interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“After many years Ma-delle releases her new album, 90. Tune in for a very special interview with Oprah where she talks about her divorce and the new album,” he captioned the post. “She will even perform her new single, Go Hard On Me, and her oldie but goodie, Hellur. NETFLIX!!”

Oprah seemed into the post and commented on Instagram, writing, “HellURRRRRR. It’s ME. I’m ready for our sit down convo. Need to know what you’ll be wearing so I can coordinate colours and set background. Have your people call my people.”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” is expected to be released on Netflix in 2022.