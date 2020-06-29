‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Returns: Get A Sneak Peek Inside The Chilling First Case (EXCLUSIVE)

What really happened to Rey Rivera? “Unsolved Mysteries” is determined to find out.

More than 14 years after the newlywed’s body was found in an abandoned conference room at the historic Belvedere Hotel in Baltimore, Netflix’s upcoming revival of the beloved true crime series is taking a closer look in its first installment, “Mystery on the Rooftop.”

Though local police maintain that Rey committed suicide by jumping from the hotel roof, the medical examiner declared the 32-year-old’s death “unexplained.” What’s more? Rey had been missing for eight days.

In this sneak peek exclusive to Access Hollywood, those connected with the case, including Rey’s brother, explain why they suspect foul play.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2Cx-fwwB48&feature=youtu.be

According to one expert, the Belvedere’s “labyrinth” back stairwells would have made it impossible for someone to even access the roof without prior knowledge of the route. In addition, there are multiple locked doors along the way including one blocking the final exit.

“I tried to do it. I tried to walk up there. I tried to walk through that lobby. That’s not something that just anyone can casually do walking off the street,” Rey’s brother says.

As if things didn’t add up already, Rey is nowhere to be found on any security footage and no witnesses reported seeing him.

The first six episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries” premiere Thursday, July 1 on Netflix.

Original docuseries creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove have returned to executive produce the series alongside “Stranger Things” production company 21 Laps Entertainment.

— Erin Biglow