Usher Adorably Recalls How His ‘Bromance’ With John Legend First Started

Usher was not just an ordinary person to John Legend!

Usher, who is lending his expertise to John as an advisor on the upcoming season of “The Voice,” adorably dished to Access Hollywood how the two superstars even became pals back in 2004.

“So, we were on tour for ‘Confessions’ … and I will never forget Kanye (West) came because he was opening for me at the time … and he was like, ‘Do you mind if my artist can perform with me?’ And I was like, ‘Of course, but let me see how (John) does.'”

Adding, “So the first night (John) came out and he blew us away. Like my entire crew was like, ‘Yo, John’s voice is amazing.'”

Usher went on to recall that John was always so “respectful” to everyone that was a part of the massive tour. But Usher did note that the EGOT winner used to be a “lone ranger.”

“He was always by himself,” he quipped to Access Hollywood. “But my first impression was professional. He was uniquely on his own path. He was not like anything you have ever seen before.”

Fast forward fifteen years later, and Usher is now helping “The Voice” coach mentor his team for Season 17.

John told Access Hollywood that is was a total no-brainer to ask the “Caught Up” singer, who is a former coach on the popular show, to return to lend a helping hand.

“We feel very fortunate to have Usher here,” John said. “I think all of ‘The Voice’ fans know how great of a coach he has been on the show … I feel like these artists are getting literally the best advice they can ever get.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on Monday, Sept. 23.