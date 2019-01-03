New year, new look for Usher — which had some fans really shook!

The 40-year-old R&B artist looked like he stepped out of a time machine from 1955 in his most recent Instagram posts. Dressed head to toe in a rat pack-themed suit complete with fur, it was his new slicked-back hairstyle that threw some folks off.

Usher documented the lengthy process to achieve his new do on Instagram Live, which required a full blowout of his tight coils and a curling iron. The stylist then locked in the look with a generous amount of gel and hairspray.

“Something new, something to look at,” Usher mentioned as he observed his new locks. “There’s going to be a lot of changes this year.”

Instagram fans were very vocal about the “U Got It Bad” hitmaker’s on-point costume, especially the new hair.

“He needs to change that hairstyle,” one user commented. “Did you fall head first into McDonald’s cooking oil?” another fan asked.

One fan even suggested that this look could only be achieved with the use of a “man weave.

On a more supportive note, some followers of Usher were really into his rat pack vibe. “Now that’s what I’m talking about I like that new look there,” a user said.

“Been pimping since pimping been pimping,” said another.

Pimpin or pushing it too far? If it were up to us, we would give it three enthusiastic “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah’s!”