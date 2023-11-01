Usher Opens Up About Raising Child With Type 1 Diabetes & Encourages Others To Get Screened

As the parent of a child with Type 1 Diabetes, Usher knows how important it is to get screened for the chronic condition early.

“This is something that I think is important for us. It is not avoidable. T1D is not something that you can prevent,” the Sanofi paid spokesperson told Access Hollywood. “To be able to have the information and be prepared for that journey is really something that is very important. Had I had this, I would’ve felt a lot better about the process of, one, getting acclimated and understanding what it is to live with a child with T1D.”

To help give people those tools, Usher partnered with Sanofi on The 1 Pledge movement, which encourages everyone to pledge to get early screenings for Type 1 Diabetes.

“This is for your child, or this is for you,” the music superstar explained. “This is for each and every person that might potentially have Type 1 Diabetes.”

Usher also shared encouraging words for any parents of children who may be diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

“Here’s what I can tell you as a T1D parent: your child can live a normal life. There are ways to manage your blood glucose levels. Insulin is one. So long as they are taking insulin, there’s a balance there,” he said.

“Nonetheless, I just want people to know that this is something that is serious, and it is worth the pledge enough for me to say it, for me to share my experience, for me to share my perspective,” Usher added.

Find out more about The 1 Pledge on its website.