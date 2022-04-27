Usher Twins With Grizzlies Star Ja Morant’s Dad While Sitting Courtside At NBA Playoffs Game 5

Did Usher just meet his long-lost twin?!

The R&B superstar found his doppelganger while sitting courtside at Game 5 of the NBA playoffs this week.

Usher and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dad, Tee, were the spitting image of each other in matching black T-shirts, aviator sunnies and silver necklaces at Wednesday’s matchup – but the resemblance didn’t end there! Both men also sported beards and wide grins while enjoying the event.

Though fans have previously noted how much the “OMG” singer and the proud dad look alike thanks to a now-viral screenshot of Tee, their similarity was taken to another level after being featured on the arena’s Jumbotron!

The “Lookalike Cam” segment featured random attendees who were paired with famous counterparts including Jack Harlow and a “Despicable Me” minion, before the camera panned to Usher and Tee playing along with confused expressions before bursting into laughter as the crowd cheered.

The singer made sure to let fans know he was in on the joke, tweeting a video of the moment alongside laughing emojis.

“Had to See What the Hype Was About,” he teased.

Tee is clearly on board with the comparison too, posting a photo of him and Usher palling around in the stands and writing in his caption, “Twin.”

The guys’ good sportsmanship appeared to bring good vibes for the Grizzlies!

The Memphis team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 and now lead the series 3-2 going into Friday’s Game 6.

— Erin Biglow