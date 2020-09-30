Usher Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher, baby! Eight-time Grammy winner Usher is now a dad of three!

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old R&B superstar announced the birth of his daughter with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea on Instagram.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” he shared alongside a photo with the little one’s tiny hands wrapped around his finger.

He also shared the song on his mind amid the new arrival, adding, “’Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Usher’s famous pals took to the comments section to congratulate the singer. Alicia Keys sent her well wishes, writing, “Congratulations brother!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, Diplo wrote, “Wow this picture 💓.” Justin Timberlake kept it simple, commenting, “🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

Sovereign is Usher and Jenn’s first child together. The “Burn” singer is also dad to 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd.

— by Katcy Stephan

