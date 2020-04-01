‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Matthew Davis Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Kiley Casciano

Matthew Davis is a dad!

The “Vampire Diaries” alum took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his first child with wife Kiley Casciano, a baby girl named Ripley.

“Ripley Nightingale Davis. Born March 31st 9:51pm,” he tweeted. “7lbs, Blond hair Blue eyes Mom’s beautiful face. Thank you everyone for all your love and support.”

The 41-year-old actor tied the knot with Casciano back in December 2018, hours after he proposed. Nearly a year later, the couple revealed that they were expecting.

Matthew posted, “Arriving 2020!!! S**t just got real.” He also added, “And then there were five” in reference to the pair’s two dogs.

Arriving April 2020 #babygirl

