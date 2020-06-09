‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dropped By Agent, PR Firm & Brand Deals As Racist Remarks Surface

The trouble isn’t over for Stassi Schroeder. Less than a day after the “Vanderpump Rules” star issued an apology on her Instagram account for making racially insensitive comments in the past, both Stassi’s PR firm and agent have dropped her as a client.

A spokesperson for the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s former agency UTA confirmed they had parted ways with the media personality in a statement to Variety on Monday. The outlet further confirmed that Stassi had been dropped by her publicist Metro Public Relations.

“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi,” the organization told Variety in a statement.

The 37-year-old has also reportedly lost out on brand partnerships as troubling incidents from her past continue to come to light, including with shaving brand Billie and vitamin brand Ritual.

Stassi’s scandal began after it was revealed that the 31-year-old had called police on Faith Stowers, a Black cast member on the fourth and sixth seasons of her Bravo reality show for a crime she had nothing to do with. Faith described the incident, which occurred in 2018, in a recent Instagram Live with Candace Owens of “Floribama Shore.”

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” the 31-year-old explained. “I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Stassi and her “VPR” costar Kristen Doute had themselves joked about the incident in a podcast episode that has since been deleted.

Both Stassi and Kristen issued apologies on their Instagram accounts.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” host wrote.

“I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” Schroeder wrote. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

But the firestorm was just beginning. A closer look into Stassi’s personal and professional history revealed more insensitive comments on race—which is especially notable considering the reality star had been posting on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

While discussing the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2017, Stassi said on her podcast, “everyone (is) giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’” She later added, “And then when they get upset, everybody has to go above and beyond to then make them happy.”

Additionally, a photo of Stassi and Kristen with a troubling caption has been circling on social media. “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams retweeted the photo, where Stassi writes she’s wearing “Nazi chic.”

Stassi has yet to comment on the latest developments.