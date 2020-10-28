‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Pregnant Again After Suffering Miscarriage

Scheana Shay is pregnant!

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and boyfriend Brock Honey Davies are expecting again just months after Scheana suffered a miscarriage. Scheana shared the happy news with an Instagram announcement on Wednesday, telling fans that she and Brock’s new addition will be arriving in the spring.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!” the 35-year-old wrote, captioning a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and a sonogram as Brock planted a kiss on her cheek.

Scheana reflected further on her motherhood journey in an interview with People, sharing that her motherly instincts had already kicked in despite conceiving again sooner than she expected.

“We got pregnant so quickly. My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling,” the reality star told the mag.

Though soon-to-be parenthood is exciting for the couple, Scheana explained that she took a test right before she and Brock left for a romantic getaway to Sedona, Ariz., where they’d planned on enjoying physically demanding activities, so the outcome caught her a little off guard.

“We still had an amazing trip, but it just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage,” Scheana said, admitting that she felt anxiety and such an extreme wave of emotion after confirming her pregnancy that she was “bawling [her] eyes out.”

Scheana went on to encourage other women facing fertility struggles to keep pursuing their dreams of starting a family and explore other options if possible.

“Being a mom is something that I didn’t think was necessarily going to be possible for me, which is why I froze my eggs twice last year,” she told People. “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

