‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Vail Bloom Surprises Everyone With Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Vail Bloom!

The actress, who appeared on the third season of “Vanderpump Rules,” surprised fans on Monday when she shared a special post on Instagram in honor of National Sibling Day: she gave birth to a baby boy!

“Didn’t realize it but guess I was waiting for #nationalsiblingsday to announce that: Charlie has a new baby brother and she’s THRILLED!” The proud mom showed off a photo of her new son cuddling with his big sister Charlie Olivia Grace, 2, on Vail’s lap.

The news came as a surprise to fans, as the actress was private about her pregnancy and has yet to reveal her new baby’s name or father.

WATCH MORE: Lisa Vanderpump’s Candid Advice To The New RHOBH Castmates Is ‘Run!’

In response to a follower commenting that she had no idea Bloom was pregnant, the actress replied, “I know! I was planning to tell you and wanted to do more photos but alas time slipped by and then the quarantine!!!! Someday soon hopefully.”

Vail’s famous friends also flooded her comments to congratulate the new mom on her latest addition.

“Oh my goodness! Congratulations,” singer Michelle Branch wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Model Cassie Amato wrote, “sooooo beautiful.”

Here’s to hoping the former “The Young And The Restless” star shares more photos of her cute kiddos soon.