‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are Expecting Their First Child

There’s about to be another baby at Pump!

“Vanderpump Rules” tars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expecting their first child. The couple announced the happy news on Monday on Brittany’s Instagram with a photo holding up their sonogram. The couple’s baby is due in April 2021.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany wrote alongside the photo.

“We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps… we were ready to go!” the mom to be, who is 11 weeks into her pregnancy told PEOPLE. “I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

RELATED: Jax Taylor Sounds Off On Tom Sandoval Fallout: ‘You Can Only Do So Much’

The couple, who got married in June 2019, in front of 240 friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky shared how excited they were to start a family at the time. “We cannot wait to start a family. I cannot wait to be a mom and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible,” Brittany told PEOPLE.

They aren’t the only stars related to the “Vanderpump” cast who have a baby on the way. Stassi Schroeder is also expecting a baby!