‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Are Married

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are married!

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars tied the knot on Tuesday, and Scheana shared a photo from their big day on Instagram. She rocks an embellished form-fitting gown and a long, flowing veil while her husband rocks and all-white tux with a matching white bow tie in the snap.

“#HoneyIDo,” the caption reads.

The duo shared details of their nuptials, which went down at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico, with People.

“I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,” Scheana told the publication about the wedding, which was attended by their “closest family and friends.”

Some of their Bravo co-stars were in attendance including Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz, according to People.

The reality star couple previously got engaged back in July 2021, in a moment shown on “Vanderpump Rules.”

They are parents to one-year-old daughter Summer Moon.

On Monday, Shay shared a sweet photo with her man as well as their adorable daughter the night before their big day. In one snap, Brock is seen pushing a grinning Summer on a swing by the water.

“Last night was magical ✨@dreamsnatura totally killed our welcome party @dreamsresorts #dreamBIG,” Scheana wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim