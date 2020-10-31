Vanessa Bryant And Daughters Celebrate First Halloween Without Kobe & Gigi: “We’re Getting Through It”

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri are making the most out of this Halloween. The family posed for a series of cute family pics as characters from both Star Wars and the Madeline children’s book series.

“Roller coaster of a week,” Vanessa captioned a group shot. “Thx to our loving village we’re getting through it. One day at a time. #Halloween 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡”

This is the first Halloween the family has celebrated since the tragic loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in January.

16-month-old Capri snatched hearts, dressed up as an adorable Ewok.

“Awwwww cutie pie!!! 😍😍😍,” Khloe Kardashian commented on the pic.

Vanessa and 3-year-old daugher Bianka posed as Darth Vader and a storm trooper, while Natalia looked oh, so cute as BB-8 droid.

That’s not all! The fam also had one final look, recreating the characters from “Madeline.” Vanessa also wore something to honor Gigi, which she highlighted in the caption.

“#Madeline MissClavel 💙🧡#Halloween (Gianna bracelet ❤️ for my baby).”