Vanessa Bryant And Daughters Celebrate First Halloween Without Kobe & Gigi: “We’re Getting Through It”

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri are making the most out of this Halloween. The family posed for a series of cute family pics as characters from both Star Wars and the Madeline children’s book series.

Roller coaster of a week,” Vanessa captioned a group shot. “Thx to our loving village we’re getting through it. One day at a time. #Halloween 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡”

This is the first Halloween the family has celebrated since the tragic loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in January.

16-month-old Capri snatched hearts, dressed up as an adorable Ewok.

Awwwww cutie pie!!! 😍😍😍,” Khloe Kardashian commented on the pic. 

Vanessa and 3-year-old daugher Bianka posed as Darth Vader and a storm trooper, while Natalia looked oh, so cute as BB-8 droid.

That’s not all! The fam also had one final look, recreating the characters from “Madeline.” Vanessa also wore something to honor Gigi, which she highlighted in the caption.

#Madeline MissClavel 💙🧡#Halloween (Gianna bracelet ❤️ for my baby).” 

 

