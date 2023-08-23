Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant With Heartfelt Tribute On What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her beloved late husband on a bittersweet occasion.

The entrepreneur, 41, honored what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 45th birthday on Aug. 23 with a poignant Instagram tribute, sharing a series of heartfelt photos of the pair throughout their 20-year love story.

“Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever,” Vanessa wrote alongside a red heart emoji, adding the special date “#82378” as a hashtag.

The Sweetest Moments Vanessa Bryant Shared With Kobe Bryant From Their 20-Year Love Story View Gallery

The snaps include romantic selfies and candid peeks at career milestones including Kobe’s 2018 Oscar win for his animated short film “Dear Basketball.”

The NBA legend died alongside his and Vanessa’s daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others when their helicopter crashed near Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020. The group was traveling to a youth basketball game.

Vanessa frequently pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi on social media and shares insight into her life as a mother to her three other daughters.

Her and Kobe’s oldest child, Natalia, 20, also commemorated his recent birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday Daddy,” she wrote, captioning a throwback photo of Kobe holding her at a Dodgers game when she was a toddler.