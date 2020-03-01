Vanessa Bryant Is “Devastated” That Photos From Crash Site Were Allegedly Made Public

Vanessa Bryant’s legal team released a statement Sunday morning expressing her devastation over allegations that photos from the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people were made public.

The statement comes after the L.A. Times reported on Thursday that a source confirmed that he saw graphic images from the scene on the phone of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy. The report noted that it is unclear how widespread the photos were disseminated and if the deputies involved took the photos themselves or had been messaged to them from someone else.

“Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers,” Vanessa’s legal counsel Gary C. Robb said. “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families.”

The Sheriff’s Department told the L.A. Times that the “matter is being looked into.”

Mrs. Bryant is also involved in another legal battle after she filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against the helicopter pilot, George Zobayan, and company, Island Express.

Here is the full statement from Vanessa Bryant’s legal counsel: