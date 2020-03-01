Vanessa Bryant Is “Devastated” That Photos From Crash Site Were Allegedly Made Public

Vanessa Bryant’s legal team released a statement Sunday morning expressing her devastation over allegations that photos from the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people were made public.
The statement comes after the L.A. Times reported on Thursday that a source confirmed that he saw graphic images from the scene on the phone of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy. The report noted that it is unclear how widespread the photos were disseminated and if the deputies involved took the photos themselves or had been messaged to them from someone else.
“Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers,” Vanessa’s legal counsel Gary C. Robb said. “This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families.”
The Sheriff’s Department told the L.A. Times that the “matter is being looked into.”
Mrs. Bryant is also involved in another legal battle after she filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against the helicopter pilot, George Zobayan, and company, Island Express.
Here is the full statement from Vanessa Bryant’s legal counsel:
“Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site.
Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.
First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.
Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity.
We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com”
