Vanessa Bryant Says It’s ‘Impossible To Imagine Life Without’ Kobe & Gianna In First Post Since Tragedy

Kobe Bryant‘s wife Vanessa has broken her silence on the helicopter crash that killed her longtime love and their daughter Gianna.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the mother of four expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love she and her surviving daughters received in the wake of the tragedy.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she wrote alongside a recent portrait of her family.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” she continued.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she added.

Vanessa went on to admit that she doesn’t know what her future will look like without Kobe and Gianna by her side.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality,” she wrote.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s Touching Family Moments Through The Years View Gallery

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who lost their lives in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. In her post, Vanessa highlighted a way that supporters can lend a hand to help all of the families who lost loved ones.

“To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy,” she wrote. “To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.”

“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family,” she concluded.