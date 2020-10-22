Vanessa Bryant Selling $2M Investment Home She & Kobe Bryant Owned

Vanessa Bryant has put one of her and late husband Kobe Bryant’s homes on the market.

The 38-year-old is selling an investment property she owned with the late NBA icon, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday. According to the paper, the Irvine, Calif., house is listed at nearly $2 million and was purchased in 2013.

The single-story residence is said to be located on a cul-de-sac inside the Summit at Turtle Ridge gated community, just a few miles from Vanessa’s primary residence in Newport Coast.

Per the Times, the Tuscan-style house covers at least 2,300 square feet and fits three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Interior features include beamed ceilings, a limestone kitchen island and French doors. The outside boasts a stone patio with an in-ground spa and brick fireplace.

Vanessa’s real estate decision comes nearly nine months after Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif.

In September, the basketball legend’s childhood home outside Philadelphia was reportedly put on the market for the first time in 12 years. Kobe’s parents sold the property in 2008 and the current asking price stands at $899K, according to People.

— Erin Biglow